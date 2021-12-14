The Soyuz MS-19 Crew Ship And The Prichal Docking Module

Two Russian spaceships and a new docking module are pictured attached to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module in the foreground. Behind the Soyuz is the Progress delivery craft attached to the new Prichal docking module now parked on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

8iss066e083565 (Nov. 26, 2021) - Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.