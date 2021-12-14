The Soyuz MS-19 Crew Ship And The Prichal Docking Module

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 14, 2021 12:18 AM
  • Comments


Soyuz MS-19 Crew Ship And The Prichal Docking Module

Two Russian spaceships and a new docking module are pictured attached to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module in the foreground. Behind the Soyuz is the Progress delivery craft attached to the new Prichal docking module now parked on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

8iss066e083565 (Nov. 26, 2021) - Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Sword and Planet by Christopher Ruocchio - Baen Books
Agent of the Imperium by Marc Miller - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter