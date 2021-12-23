The Prichal Docking Module Above Africa

©NASA
Prichal Docking Module
Russia's newest docking module, known as Prichal and still attached to the Progress delivery vehicle, is pictured docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module as the International Space Station orbited into a sunrise 260 miles above the Central African Republic.
iss066e091145 (Dec. 16, 2021) --- Larger image
