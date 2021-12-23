The Prichal Docking Module Above Africa

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 23, 2021 10:23 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Prichal Docking Module

Russia's newest docking module, known as Prichal and still attached to the Progress delivery vehicle, is pictured docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module as the International Space Station orbited into a sunrise 260 miles above the Central African Republic.

iss066e091145 (Dec. 16, 2021) --- Larger image

