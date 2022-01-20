A View Out The Window

In view of the of the ISS Expedition 66 Russian spacewalk #51 to outfit the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module.

In view of the of the ISS Expedition 66 Russian spacewalk #51 to outfit the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, Matthias shared these pictures of the MLM module taken from the Cupola on his social media on 18 January 2022 with the caption:

Tomorrow Anton and Pyotr will don their spacesuits to outfit and integrate the new multi-purpose laboratory module Nauka and node module Prichal Tasks include installing handrails, connecting communication cables, installing antennas, TV cables and cameras, mounting docking and docking control targets and more. The spacewalk is expected to last for 7.5 hours, with Anton in the Orlan suit with red stripes and Pyotr in the Orlan suit with blue stripes, and you can tune in to cheer them on https://www.roscosmos.ru/33749/

ID: iss066e107224 Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer Larger image

