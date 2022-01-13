The Nanoracks Bishop Airlock At Work In Orbit On ISS

The Nanoracks Bishop Airlock is the first permanent, commercial addition to the International Space Station (ISS) infrastructure.

The Bishop Airlock was launched to the International Space Station on SpaceX CRS-21 on 6 December 2020. It was berthed to the Tranquility module on 19 December 2020 by the Canadarm2. The module was built by Nanoracks, Thales Alenia Space, and Boeing. More information

Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Thomas Marshburn of NASA and Commander Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos peer out from windows inside the cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world."

iss066e109475 (Jan. 7, 2022) - larger image

