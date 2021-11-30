The ISS As Seen From A SpaceX Dragon

©NASA

ISS As Seen From A SpaceX Dragon

The Space station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021.

iss066e081311 (Nov. 8, 2021) --- Larger image

