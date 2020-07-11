The Behind Scenes SpaceX Crew Dragon Mission You Haven't Seen

NASA has just released a new video. It starts with "You saw history made with the first crewed launch and docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, but you didn't see the flurry of activity on board the International Space Station...until now."

"Join Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy and his crewmates as they prepare their cameras to document the DM-2 launch, and look over their shoulders to witness the new American spacecraft dock to the station and deliver their new crewmates"

