Testing The Astrobee Robotic Assistant Droid

©NASA
Astrobee Robotic Assistant
Expedition 59 Flight Engineer David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency prepares the free-flying Astrobee robotic assistant for a mobility test inside the Kibo laboratory module.
Astrobee consists of three self-contained, free flying robots and a docking station inside the International Space Station.
iss059e072286 (May 23, 2020) --- Larger image
