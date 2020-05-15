Testing The Astrobee Robotic Assistant Droid

©NASA

Astrobee Robotic Assistant

Expedition 59 Flight Engineer David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency prepares the free-flying Astrobee robotic assistant for a mobility test inside the Kibo laboratory module.

Astrobee consists of three self-contained, free flying robots and a docking station inside the International Space Station.

iss059e072286 (May 23, 2020) --- Larger image

