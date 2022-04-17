Sunrise Airlock View

Images taken during ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer's first spacewalk, EVA 80.

He posted these images to his social media on 5 April 2022 with the caption: This spacewalk with @Astro_Raja was one of the most outstanding experiences of my life - equally as impressive as launching on a rocket to space 🚀 arriving at this magnificent Space Station 👨‍🚀 and walking at the bottom of the sea during @NASANEEMO All out of this world!

Credit: NASA/ESA-M.Maurer

ID: iss066e175654

