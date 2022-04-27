SQuARE Archaeological Investigation Aboard The Space Station

SQuARE Archaeological Investigation

A sample site is denoted for the SQuARE archaeological investigation with pieces of Kapton tape. This investigation studies how astronauts use objects in space over an extended period of time in space.

The experiment adapts the standard archaeological technique on Earth called the "shovel test pit" by having crew members mark out square sample sites throughout the orbiting laboratory. Astronauts took picture of these sites at the same time every day, and then at randomly selected times. What we learn could inform design of future space habitats. Credits: International Space Station Archeological Project.
Date Created: 2022-01-15
Center: JSC

NASA ID: iss066e113865 iss066e113865 (Jan. 15, 2022)
Album: Crew-3_Science
Photographer: Kayla Barron
