SpaceX's Gwynne Shotwell Chats with ISS Crew

Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 64 crewmembers Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker of NASA discussed their flight to the complex last month on the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" and the progress of their mission during a question-and-answer session Dec. 4 with SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell.

Hopkins and Walker rode "Resilience" to orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida along with Crew Dragon crewmates Victor Glover of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and docked to the complex the next day for the start of a planned six-month mission.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.