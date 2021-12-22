SpaceX Resupply Mission CRS-24 Launched

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 22, 2021 1:22 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

CRS-24 launch

A SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft carrying more than 6,500 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo is on its way to the International Space Station after launching at 5:07 a.m. EST Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy for the company's 24th commercial resupply services mission for NASA. It is scheduled to autonomously dock at the space station around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and remain there for about a month. Coverage of arrival will begin at 3 a.m. on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app.

TAGS: SpaceX

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




