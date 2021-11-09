SpaceX Dragon Brings Crew 2 Back To Earth

©NASA TV
Crew 2 Return
The Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet has splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.
