SpaceX Crew 1 Countdown Clock Briefing.

On Friday, Nov. 13 NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and officials from NASA and JAXA previewed NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, now set for liftoff on Sun., Nov. 15 at 7:27 p.m. EST.

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of JAXA will launch aboard the Crew Dragon 'Resilience' spacecraft to the International Space Station.

