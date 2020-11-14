SpaceX Crew 1 Countdown Clock Briefing

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted November 14, 2020 12:30 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

SpaceX Crew 1 Countdown Clock Briefing.

On Friday, Nov. 13 NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and officials from NASA and JAXA previewed NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission, now set for liftoff on Sun., Nov. 15 at 7:27 p.m. EST.

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of JAXA will launch aboard the Crew Dragon 'Resilience' spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 64

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report






.
Canada Pavilion at the ASCEND Conference
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter