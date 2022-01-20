Space Station Crew Prepares For Away Team Duty

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 20, 2022 11:30 PM
  • Comments


Cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov in Russian Orlan spacesuits

Cosmonauts (from left) Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are pictured in their Russian Orlan spacesuits.

They were conducting a fit check and leak checks a few days before they begin a spacewalk to outfit the Prichal and Nauka modules at the International Space Station.

iss066e113704 (Jan. 14, 2022) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter