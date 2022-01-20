Space Station Crew Prepares For Away Team Duty

Cosmonauts (from left) Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are pictured in their Russian Orlan spacesuits.

They were conducting a fit check and leak checks a few days before they begin a spacewalk to outfit the Prichal and Nauka modules at the International Space Station.

iss066e113704 (Jan. 14, 2022) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.