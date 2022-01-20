Space Station Crew Prepares For Away Team Duty

Cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov in Russian Orlan spacesuits
Cosmonauts (from left) Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are pictured in their Russian Orlan spacesuits.
They were conducting a fit check and leak checks a few days before they begin a spacewalk to outfit the Prichal and Nauka modules at the International Space Station.
iss066e113704 (Jan. 14, 2022) - larger image
