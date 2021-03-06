Replay of Kate Rubins and Victor Glover March 5, 2021 Spacewalk

  Status Report - Source: NASA
  Posted March 6, 2021
  • Comments

©NASA

NASA spacewalkers Kate Rubins and Victor Glover.

Slip into the weekend while cheering on two astronauts working in the vacuum of space! Kate Rubins of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) exited the International Space Station to vent ammonia from the Early Ammonia System and complete several other tasks outside the orbital lab.

