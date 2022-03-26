Reclaiming Water On The Space Station

BPA Bladder used to recover additional water from urine brine.

Matthias posted these images to his social media on 21 March 2022 with the caption:

Welcome to the less-glamourous side of spaceflight 😉 The farther we explore, the more important it becomes to preserve resources and recycle them efficiently. This includes water 💧 Using the BPA (Brine Processor Assembly) double membrane bubble, water can be recovered and filtered from urine brine. Such water treatment systems are important for closing the water cycle on the International Space Station, but also for future #Artemis missions towards the #Moon and exploration beyond, and for hard-to-reach regions on Earth where water is scarce.

Credit: NASA/ESA-M.Maurer

ID: iss066e132452

Larger image



