Ready For A Return To Earth

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted November 6, 2021 7:23 PM
  • Comments

©ESA

Inside a Dragon

Thomas Pesquet: It's been a fantastic ride and by now we're all ready to go home and reunite with our loved ones.

I couldn't have hoped for better crewmates, or simply better persons to fly to space with. That's what I told them on the launch pad, and that's still what I firmly believe after 6 months in a tin can 24/7! Go Crew 2! #friendsforlife

Ça a été une aventure formidable mais on est prêt à rentrer sur Terre et à retrouver nos proches. Je n'aurais pas pu espérer de meilleurs coéquipiers pour cette mission. Je leur ai dit une première fois sur le pas de tir, et j'y crois toujours aussi fermement après avoir passé 6 mois 24h/24 avec eux dans un espace confiné !
Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: ESA Press Release




In Fury Born by David Weber - Baen Books
Kepler Communications - Aether
The Spacetime War by Les Johnson - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter