Ready For A Return To Earth

Inside a Dragon
Thomas Pesquet: It's been a fantastic ride and by now we're all ready to go home and reunite with our loved ones.
I couldn't have hoped for better crewmates, or simply better persons to fly to space with. That's what I told them on the launch pad, and that's still what I firmly believe after 6 months in a tin can 24/7! Go Crew 2! #friendsforlife
Ça a été une aventure formidable mais on est prêt à rentrer sur Terre et à retrouver nos proches. Je n'aurais pas pu espérer de meilleurs coéquipiers pour cette mission. Je leur ai dit une première fois sur le pas de tir, et j'y crois toujours aussi fermement après avoir passé 6 mois 24h/24 avec eux dans un espace confiné !
Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image
