Preparing MISSE For Flight

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 24, 2021 12:10 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Preparing MISSE

Christina Khodada, a research scientist working with the Exploration Research and Technology Programs, prepares containers Feb. 11, 2021, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE).

The containers, carrying sets of seeds, will fly aboard Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft as part of NG-15, a NASA commercial resupply mission to the orbiting laboratory targeted for Feb. 20, 2021. They will be placed in the MISSE testing facility, located near the space station's solar arrays, where they will be exposed to the extreme environment of space for six months before returning to Earth for further study. Photo credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky

KSC-20210211-PH-JBS01_0157 - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release








 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter