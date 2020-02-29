Preparing An Airbus Random Positioning Machine

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 29, 2020 12:08 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Airbus Random Positioning Machine

Jeffrey Richards, a payload research and science coordinator on the LASSO contract at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, prepares an experiment for a test in an Airbus Random Positioning Machine in the Microgravity Simulation Support Facility (MSSF) inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 11, 2020.

The facility was developed to provide ground simulation capability to the U.S. research community in order to supplement the limited opportunities to access the International Space Station and other platforms for microgravity research. The MSSF is designed to support biological research on microorganisms, cells, tissues, small plants and small animals.

The simulator provides NASA with an alternative platform for microgravity research and creates the opportunity to conduct experiments on the space station in parallel with conditions of simulated microgravity on the ground.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20200211-PH-KLS01_0084 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Airbus Random Positioning Machine

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release






Military Space Situational Awareness – April 29-30 2020, London, UK
The 2020 AAS Goddard Symposium
Military PNT Conference – May 18 - 29 2020, London, UK
Humans to Mars Summit 2020
Small Satellites Conference 2020

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter