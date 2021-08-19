Plants Grown On The International Space Station

©NASA

NASA Plants on the ISS

JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Soichi Noguchi is pictured in the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module displaying plants grown for the Asian Herbs in Space space study.

iss064e044320 (March 18, 2021) - larger image

