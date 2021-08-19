Plants Grown On The International Space Station

©NASA
NASA Plants on the ISS
JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Soichi Noguchi is pictured in the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module displaying plants grown for the Asian Herbs in Space space study.
iss064e044320 (March 18, 2021) - larger image
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter