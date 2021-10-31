Orbital Chile Crop

Thomas Pesquet: Our Chile Pepper plants are still growing and now they're huge, harvesting is tonight and the whole crew cannot wait for some fresh food!

It is such a joy to grow (and eat) your own food, and necessary for farther exploration of our Solar System. As on Earth the closer you are to the source of the food, the fresher it is, and the better it will taste generally! We hope there is enough for everybody, aside from Anton who arrived two weeks ago we have all been six months (almost) without fresh food.

🌶️ La preuve qu'on peut avoir la main verte dans l'espace : nos piments poussent plutôt bien, merci pour eux ! On les récolte ce soir, et ce n'est pas dommage : ça fait un moment qu'on mange en conserve... Faire pousser et manger notre propre nourriture c'est plutôt satisfaisant (après 6 mois de mission, on a des joies assez simples 😅) et c'est une étape nécessaire pour être capable de voler de plus en plus loin et longtemps pour explorer le Système solaire. Mais d'une manière générale, manger frais et local, en cycle court, c'est toujours une bonne idée. J'espère qu'on aura assez de piments pour tout le monde !

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

