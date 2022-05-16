One Of The Space Station's Airlocks

©NASA
ISS Airlock
This image was taken on 21 February 2022 during ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer's first spacewalk, EVA 80.
He posted these images to his social media on 5 April 2022 with the caption:
This spacewalk with @Astro_Raja was one of the most outstanding experiences of my life - equally as impressive as launching on a rocket to space arriving at this magnificent Space Station and walking at the bottom of the sea during @NASANEEMO All out of this world!
Credit: NASA/ESA
ID: iss066e154882 larger image
