One Of The Space Station's Airlocks

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted May 16, 2022 11:33 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

ISS Airlock

This image was taken on 21 February 2022 during ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer's first spacewalk, EVA 80.

He posted these images to his social media on 5 April 2022 with the caption:

This spacewalk with @Astro_Raja was one of the most outstanding experiences of my life - equally as impressive as launching on a rocket to space arriving at this magnificent Space Station and walking at the bottom of the sea during @NASANEEMO All out of this world!

Credit: NASA/ESA
ID: iss066e154882 larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




MILITARY SPACE USA
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter