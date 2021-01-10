Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Space Freighter Departs Space Station

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter departs the International Space Station moments after being released from the Canadarm2 robotic arm on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, completing a 93-day cargo mission attached to the orbiting lab.

The Cygnus spacecraft successfully departed the International Space Station three months after arriving at the space station to deliver about 8,000 pounds of scientific experiments and supplies to the orbiting laboratory.

Prior to departure, the crew packed Cygnus with the Saffire V investigation and the SharkSat hosted payload to be conducted during an extended mission in orbit. On Jan. 26, Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus' deorbit to perform a safe re-entry, burning up in Earth's atmosphere.



