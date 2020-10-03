©NASA
Northrop Grumman CRS-14 Resupply Mission Launches.
The International Space Station-bound Cygnus spacecraft aboard Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket launched last evening at 9:16 p.m. EDT from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Once in or-obit the solar arrays successfully deployed. The Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft will deliver nearly 8,000 pounds of scientific investigations, technology demonstrations, commercial products, and other cargo to the International Space Station.
