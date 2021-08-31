Node 2 Space Station 360

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted August 31, 2021 12:10 AM
Node 2

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes you on a tour of the International Space Station like no other.

Filmed with a 360 camera, the Space Station 360 series lets you explore for yourself alongside Thomas's explanation - this is the Node 2 module. Node 2 is a European-built connecting module also known as Harmony that acts as an internal passageway and utility hub. Its exterior also serves as a work platform for the station's robotic arm, Canadarm2, and has docking ports for spacecraft.

In this video, Thomas shows the different modules that Node 2 connects: Europe's Columbus Laboratory, the US lab Destiny and the Japanese Kibo Laboratory. He also shows workspaces and sleeping cabins where astronauts can have some personal space and sleep with their sleeping bags attached to the wall. Click and drag with your mouse or move your smartphone around see different angles and feel like you are in space with Thomas.

Follow Thomas: https://blogs.esa.int/exploration/it/category/astronauts/thomas-pesquet/

