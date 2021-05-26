New Solar Arrays Are Heading To The ISS

©SpaceX

New Solar Arrays

The first two of six new solar arrays for the International Space Station have been loaded into Dragon's unpressurized spacecraft trunk.

SpaceX will deliver them to the orbiting laboratory during its next cargo resupply mission, targeted for June 3 at 1:29 p.m. The arrays will provide additional electrical power for the numerous research and science investigations conducted every day, as well as the continued operations of the station. Spacewalking astronauts will install the two new arrays in two spacewalks that will take place in June.

Photo credit: SpaceX KSC-20210520-PH-SPX01_0001 larger image

