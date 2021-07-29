Nauka Module Successfully Docks To The International Space Station

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted July 29, 2021 2:14 PM
  • Comments

©NASA TV

Nauka Module

The uncrewed Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named Nauka, the Russian word for "science," arrived at the International Space Station's Poisk module on the space-facing side of the Russian segment at 9:29 a.m. EDT

Nauka was launched eight days ago from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Nauka will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Nauka Module

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release






 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter