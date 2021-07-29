Nauka Module Successfully Docks To The International Space Station

The uncrewed Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named Nauka, the Russian word for "science," arrived at the International Space Station's Poisk module on the space-facing side of the Russian segment at 9:29 a.m. EDT

Nauka was launched eight days ago from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Nauka will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.

