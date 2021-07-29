Nauka Module Successfully Docks To The International Space Station

©NASA TV
Nauka Module
The uncrewed Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named Nauka, the Russian word for "science," arrived at the International Space Station's Poisk module on the space-facing side of the Russian segment at 9:29 a.m. EDT
Nauka was launched eight days ago from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Nauka will serve as a new science facility, docking port, and spacewalk airlock for future operations.
