NASA's Johnson Space Center 2021 Year in Review

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rolls out to the launch pad. (Oct. 26 , 2021)

As we wrap up the year, celebrate the achievements of NASA's Johnson Space Center in 2021.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at astronaut training and Mission Control. Journey to the International Space Station and see science in microgravity and breathtaking spacewalks. Get a glimpse of the future with the Orion crew vehicle and much more. Discover how JSC really is the home of human spaceflight.

