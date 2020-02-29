NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for February 28, 2020

The Expedition 62 crew poses for a playful portrait aboard the International Space Station's U.S. Destiny laboratory module. From top to bottom are, NASA Flight Engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Roscosmos Commander Oleg Skripochka. Credit: NASA. (Feb. 20, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

Got a question or comment? Use #AskNASA to talk to us.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.