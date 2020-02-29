NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for February 28, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 29, 2020 12:15 PM
  • Comments

The Expedition 62 crew poses for a playful portrait aboard the International Space Station's U.S. Destiny laboratory module. From top to bottom are, NASA Flight Engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Roscosmos Commander Oleg Skripochka. Credit: NASA. (Feb. 20, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

Got a question or comment? Use #AskNASA to talk to us.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 62

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report






Military Space Situational Awareness – April 29-30 2020, London, UK
The 2020 AAS Goddard Symposium
Military PNT Conference – May 18 - 29 2020, London, UK
Humans to Mars Summit 2020
Small Satellites Conference 2020

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter