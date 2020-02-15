NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for February 14, 2020

Noctilucent clouds, or night shining clouds, the highest clouds in the Earth's atmosphere, are pictured from the International Space Station orbiting 269 miles above the South Pacific. Noctilucent clouds are only visible when the Sun is below the Earth's horizon and illuminates them. Credit: NASA. (Feb. 12, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

