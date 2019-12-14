NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for December 13, 2019

The Canadarm2 robotic arm with the Dextre robotic hand attached seemingly protrudes from the side of the International Space Station as the orbiting complex soared 263 miles above the South Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA. (Dec. 12, 2019)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

Got a question or comment? Use #AskNASA to talk to us.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.