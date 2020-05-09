NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 8 May, 2020

This nighttime image from the International Space Station shows the Persian Gulf city of Doha, Qatar (top right) and the United Arab Emirates cities (bottom right) of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ali Ain. In the foreground, is one of the cymbal-shaped UltraFLex solar arrays that powers the Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman. Credit: NASA. (May 5, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

