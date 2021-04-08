NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 7 April, 2021 - More Biomedical Studies

The Expedition 64 crew is getting ready to welcome three new crew members who are due to launch on Friday to the International Space Station.

Meanwhile, a variety of space research activities are underway aboard the orbiting lab today.

One NASA astronaut and two Roscosmos cosmonauts are in final preparations for their liftoff on a Soyuz rocket set for Friday at 3:42 a.m. EDT. Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei and Pyotr Dubrov will flank Soyuz Commander Oleg Novitskiy for the short trip to the station inside the new Soyuz MS-18 crew ship.

Docking of the new Expedition 65 trio to the Rassvet module is planned for 7:07 a.m. The crew will open the hatch after leak and pressure checks and enter the station about 9 a.m. A welcoming ceremony with the expanded 10-person crew along with participants on the ground will occur shortly afterward. NASA TV will broadcast the launch and docking activities beginning at 2:45 a.m.

NASA Flight Engineers Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker are busy readying the station to temporarily accommodate the new crew members. The trio is setting up extra sleep stations for this month's crew swaps when there will be as many as 11 people occupying the space station.

Biomedical studies, or human research, is always ongoing aboard the station. Saliva and blood sample collections were the first tasks of the day for Hopkins, Roscosmos Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and station Commander Sergey Ryzhikov. Glover scanned his own neck, leg and cardiac veins with an ultrasound device then checked his blood pressure for the Vascular Aging study.

NASA Flight Engineer Kate Rubins installed the new TangoLab-2 biology research hardware, delivered in February aboard the Cygnus space freighter, inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module. Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi readied a materials space exposure study for placement outside the Kibo laboratory module.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

AC Touch: Per standard procedure, the crew touched both the coated and uncoated coupons for this long-term investigation. Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings tests an antimicrobial coating on several different materials that represent high-touch surfaces. Some microbes change characteristics in microgravity, which could create new risks to crew health and spacecraft systems as well as creating the possibility of contaminating other planetary bodies. The samples remain in space approximately six months then return to Earth for analysis.

JEM Airlock Slide Table Reconfiguration: In preparation for the MISSE-14-NASA installation later this week, the crew removed the passive capture mechanism from the slide table and installed the JEM ORU Transfer Interface (JOTI) hardware. Materials International Space Station Experiment-14-NASA (MISSE-14-NASA) continues a series of tests by NASA Glenn Research Center on how the harsh environment of space affects the performance and durability of various materials. Each mission tests new materials and material configurations, and similar materials fly on multiple MISSE missions. MISSE-14-NASA exposes de-orbit, phase change and radiation shielding materials as well as 10 types of crop seeds to the space environment.

TangoLab: The crew removed the TangoLab-2 facility, installed a new TangoLab facility into the EXPRESS rack, and connected the power and data cables. Payload cards 013 and 018 were then installed into the new TangoLab facility. Space Tango's TangoLab locker is a reconfigurable general research facility designed for microgravity research and development (R&D) and pilot manufacturing aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Vascular Aging: The crew participated in ultrasound scans of the neck, thigh, portal vein and heart. They also logged a series of blood pressure measurements in support of the experiment. Emerging data point towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many International Space Station (ISS) crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries. As part of the Space Environment Causes Acceleration of Vascular Aging: Roles of Hypogravity, Nutrition, and Radiation (Vascular Aging) investigation, ultrasounds of the arteries, blood samples, oral glucose tolerance, and wearable sensors from ISS crew members are analyzed.

Systems

Extra--Vehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Operations Terminal (EBOT) Charging: Following successful installation of the new EBOT hardware yesterday, the system was checked out this morning. All checks were nominal and batteries have been inserted and are charging.

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA): The crew began the first part of CASA installation at the Columbus 104 ZSR rack. Completion of installation is scheduled for next week. CASA is a crew accommodation to allow for long duration stay for a fifth crew member, as well as stowage when a 5th crewmember is not present.

Japanese Experiment Logistics Module - Pressurized Section (JLP) Hygiene Modifications: In order to use the JLP as a hygiene location, the crew installed hygiene covers on all stowage, ZSR fronts, and open rack bays including loose CTBs. They also installed a partition between Bay 1 and Bay 2 to help contain as much moisture as possible in Bay 1.

Completed Task List Activities:

EPM laptop troubleshooting

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payloads ops support

CASA ops support

JEMAL ops

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, April 8 (GMT 098)

Payloads:

Biolab item search, FLUIDICS run 1, Food Acceptability, JAXA Video Take 8, ManD feedstock resolution, Micro-16, MISSE-14 MSC install to JERMAL slide table, MSRR/KERMIT photo, PLDR deact, RTPCG-2, Standard Measures, Vascular Aging Glucose setup

Systems:

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) On-Orbit Replaceable Unit (ORU) Remove and Replace (R&R)

COLUMBUS Deck 1 and 2 clean-up

Calibrate and deploy Personal CO2 Monitors

Friday, April 9 (GMT 099)

Payloads:

AC touch, Actiwatch plus, Astrobee/Gecko, AstroPi, CIR manifold bottle exchange, ELF sample holder exchange, Fluidics, Food Acceptability, Food Physiology, Nanoracks Rotational Dynamics ball deflate, PLDR card exchange, POLAR and MERLIN desiccant swaps, RTPCG-2, Standard Measures, Vascular Aging

Systems:

64S launch/dock

ISS Safety Briefing

FRIDGE 2 reconfig

Saturday, April 10 (GMT 100)

Payloads:

No utilization activities

Systems

Crew adaptation

Crew handover

Sunday, April 11 (GMT 101)

Payloads:

Astrobee off

Systems

Crew off duty

Today's Planned Activities:

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

Vascular Aging Ultrasound Echo Unit Setup

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up

Vascular Aging Resting Ultrasound Scan

Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) JEM ORU Xfer I/F (JOTI) Gather

XF305 Camcorder Setup

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

Сomm. check from Baikonur (S/G1)

Prep. TV report

JEM airlock slide table passive Capture Mechanism Removal

Soyuz descent training

JEM ORU Xfer I/F Install for MISSE Transfer Tray

Vascular Aging CDL Holter Arterial BP Measurement

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Crew Alternate Sleep Accomodation (CASA) Gather

Station Support Computer (SSC) 15 and BEAM Station Support Computer (SSC) Swap

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Veggie Monitoring Surface Sample Analysis Historical Documentation Photography

Japanese Experiment Logistics Module Hygiene Cover Build and Install

Crew Alternate Sleep Accomodation (CASA) Installation

Quick-disconnect screw clamps (БЗВ) installation

Vascular Aging Ultrasound Echo Unit Stow

Adjusting Кентавр protective suit

Crew Alternate Sleep Accomodation (CASA) Installation Assistance

PAO Preparation

CEVIS Restraining Belt Remove and Replace

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

PMA2/PMA3 Crew Suitcase Swap

Crew Alternate Sleep Accomodation (CASA) Installation

Japanese Experiment Logistics Module Hygiene Cover Build and Install

Recharging Samsung tablet in 62S

Prep. TV report

Public Affairs Office (PAO)

Japanese Experiment Logistics Module Hygiene Bay Divider Build and Install

Crew Choice Event Set Up

CCE Preparation

Crew Choice Event

Reminder Standard Measures 4-Day Saliva Collection

Recharging Samsung tablet in 63S - end

Reminder to Clear IMV Inlet

