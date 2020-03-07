NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 6 February, 2020

NASA astronaut and Expedition 62 Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan services the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module. Morgan was cleaning and lubricating the MSG components and photographing the maintenance work for inspection. Credit: NASA. (Feb. 22, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

