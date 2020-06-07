NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 5 June, 2020

The newly-expanded Expedition 63 crew with NASA astronauts (front row, from left) Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley having just entered the International Space Station shortly after arriving aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. In the center, in the back row, is NASA Commander Chris Cassidy flanked by Roscosmos Flight Engineers (from left) Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. Credit: NASA.

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

Got a question or comment? Use #AskNASA to talk to us.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.