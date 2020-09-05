NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 4 September, 2020

Russia's Mini-Research Module 2, also known as the Poisk module, is pictured from an external high definition camera installed on the International Space Station. Poisk was attached to the space-facing port of the Zvezda service module in November of 2009 and has served as a docking port for Soyuz crew ships. It also provides a place to prepare for spacewalks, as well the refurbishing of the Russian Orlan spacesuits. The module from Roscosmos has the added bonus of extra space for scientific experiments, as well as power supply outlets. It is also equipped with both internal and external workstations to accommodate science payloads and make observations. Credit: NASA.

