NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 4 December, 2020

AXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Soichi Noguchi is pictured relaxing at the end of the work day inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world." The orbiting lab was flying above the South Pacific at the time this photograph was taken. Credit: NASA. (Nov. 27, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

