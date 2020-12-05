NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 4 December, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 5, 2020 10:43 AM
AXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Soichi Noguchi is pictured relaxing at the end of the work day inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world." The orbiting lab was flying above the South Pacific at the time this photograph was taken. Credit: NASA. (Nov. 27, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

