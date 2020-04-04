NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 3 April, 2020

NASA astronaut and Expedition 62 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir conducts cardiac research inside the Life Sciences Glovebox, a biology research facility located in Japan's Kibo laboratory module. The Engineered Heart Tissues investigation is exploring cardiac function in weightlessness that may provide new drug developments for astronauts and Earthlings. Credit: NASA.

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

