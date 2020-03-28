NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 27 March, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 28, 2020 1:16 PM
  • Comments

At the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Expedition 63 crewmembers Ivan Vagner (left) and Anatoly Ivanishin (center) of Roscosmos and Chris Cassidy of NASA (right) pose for pictures March 25 in front of their Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft as part of pre-launch training activities. They will launch April 9 on the Soyuz from Baikonur for a six-and-a-half month mission on the International Space Station. Credit: Andrey Shelepin/Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

