NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 20 March, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 21, 2020 12:00 PM
  • Comments

NASA astronaut and Expedition 62 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir swaps media that nourishes bone samples inside the Life Science Glovebox located in JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Kibo laboratory module. The experiment compares the microgravity-exposed samples to magnetically levitated samples on Earth for insights into bone ailments such as osteoporosis. Credit: NASA.

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

Got a question or comment? Use #AskNASA to talk to us.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 62

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report






Military PNT Conference – May 18 - 29 2020, London, UK

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter