NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 20 March, 2020

NASA astronaut and Expedition 62 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir swaps media that nourishes bone samples inside the Life Science Glovebox located in JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Kibo laboratory module. The experiment compares the microgravity-exposed samples to magnetically levitated samples on Earth for insights into bone ailments such as osteoporosis. Credit: NASA.

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

