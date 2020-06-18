NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 17 June, 2020 - Readying Jetpacks for Spacewalks

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy configures the new Spectrum imager that will view the cellular growth of plants in multiple wavelengths. Credit: NASA.

Two NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station are getting ready for a pair of spacewalks set to begin at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the Expedition 63 crew is still performing advanced space research to benefit Earth and space industries.

Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken are studying the tasks they will perform during two spacewalks to upgrade station power systems. NASA TV will broadcast both spacewalks live on July 26 and July 1 when the astronauts will swap old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-6 truss structure.

Flight Engineers Doug Hurley of NASA and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos teamed up Wednesday morning readying the jetpacks the spacewalkers would use in the unlikely event they became detached from the station. They later joined Cassidy and Behnken during the afternoon for a spacewalk review with engineers on the ground.

Cassidy was back on biology work this morning collecting and stowing his blood and urine samples to learn how microgravity affects the human body. Behnken and Hurley checked their Dragon crew suits and charged their crew ship's computer tablets.

Vagner also had time for a trio of Russian experiments as he photographed the Earth, researched future spacecraft piloting techniques and studied plasma crystals. Fellow cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin was also studying plasma crystals today while researching the dynamic forces the station experiences in orbit.

The Red-Eye microsatellite was deployed into Earth orbit this afternoon using the NanoRacks Kaber Microsat deployer outside Japan's Kibo laboratory module. The 110-kilogram Red-Eye will test satellite communications, flight computers and thermal management technologies.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Repository: The crew performed Urine and blood collections in support of the Repository study. Repository supports scientific discovery that contributes to our fundamental knowledge in the area of human physiological changes and adaptation to a microgravity environment and provides unique opportunities to study longitudinal changes in human physiology spanning many missions.

RED-EYE: The crew took photos of the REDEYE-2 satellite deployment. The RED-EYE program develops and demonstrates technologies which increase the utility of low-cost microsatellites using the KABER Micro Satellite Deployer attached to the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM).

Electrolysis Measurement (EM): In support of the ongoing EM experiment, the crew performed a series of sample exchanges. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.

Systems

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: The crew continues to prepare for the upcoming S6 battery upgrades. Today the crew reviewed procedures throughout the day and then participated in a conference with the ground. The crew also practiced donning the Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) to the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) to gain efficiency in preparing to suit up the day of the EVA. The first of two EVAs to replace the batteries on Channel 1B is scheduled for Friday, June 26.

Completed Task List Activities:

Columbus cargo relocation on Bays 1,2,3 and 4

Today's Ground Activities:

Thruster Ops for Red Eye Deploy

Longeron Shadowing Inh/Ena for thruster disable period

Video Config for Red Eye Deploy

Public Call Config for Demo-2 Wake

Audio Config for EMU Loop Scrub

NORS N2 Regulator Troubleshooting

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 6/18 (GMT 170)

Payloads:

EM Sample Exchange (6) (NASA)

Food Physiology (NASA)

Systems:

EVA Loop Scrub

Recycle Tank Drank/Fill

Regen WSTA Fills

EVA Suit IV Review

EVA DOUG Review

Friday, 6/19 (GMT 171)

Payloads:

EM Sample Exchange (3) (NASA)

REDEYE-3 Install

CIR ACME C2H4 Bottle Exchange (Joint)

CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)

KIBO Space Studio Laptop Config and Check (JAXA)

Systems:

Resupply Stowage Rack (RSR) Transfer

NOD1D2 Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Transfer

Saturday, 6/20 (GMT 172)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Ops and Frozen Blood Collection

Extra-Vehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) Installation Practice

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

Light Ions Detector Return

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Virtual Reality Training (VRT) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER)

PK-4 Experiment Runs 1,2 and 3

[СТТС] Configuration for MRM1

SEPARATION. Health check of RS [СРВ-У] ЦМВД Distiller

Countermeasures System Treadmill 2 Safety Magnet Reseat

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

Audit of Available Stowage Space in FGB

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

URAGAN. Observation and photography using photo equipment

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops with Photography

Spare Cryo Glove Stow

Nitrogen System Configuration for NORs Troubleshooting

Relocate cargo in EDR2

NORs Troubleshooting

Columbus cargo relocation on Bays 1,2,3 and 4

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

PLASMA CRYSTAL. Photography of the experiment ops

Life on the Station Photo/Video

IDENTIFIKATSIYA. Copy ИМУ-Ц micro-accelerometer data to laptop

Broadband Comm System (ШСС) MDM data downlink

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Coliform Water Sample Analysis

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Kaber Deploy Imagery Setup

Communication and Tracking Procedure Printout

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync & Stow

Crew Dragon Suit Inspection

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Kaber Deploy Photo

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

