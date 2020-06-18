NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 17 June, 2020 - Readying Jetpacks for Spacewalks

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy configures the new Spectrum imager that will view the cellular growth of plants in multiple wavelengths. Credit: NASA.
Two NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station are getting ready for a pair of spacewalks set to begin at the end of June.
Meanwhile, the Expedition 63 crew is still performing advanced space research to benefit Earth and space industries.
Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken are studying the tasks they will perform during two spacewalks to upgrade station power systems. NASA TV will broadcast both spacewalks live on July 26 and July 1 when the astronauts will swap old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-6 truss structure.
Flight Engineers Doug Hurley of NASA and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos teamed up Wednesday morning readying the jetpacks the spacewalkers would use in the unlikely event they became detached from the station. They later joined Cassidy and Behnken during the afternoon for a spacewalk review with engineers on the ground.
Cassidy was back on biology work this morning collecting and stowing his blood and urine samples to learn how microgravity affects the human body. Behnken and Hurley checked their Dragon crew suits and charged their crew ship's computer tablets.
Vagner also had time for a trio of Russian experiments as he photographed the Earth, researched future spacecraft piloting techniques and studied plasma crystals. Fellow cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin was also studying plasma crystals today while researching the dynamic forces the station experiences in orbit.
The Red-Eye microsatellite was deployed into Earth orbit this afternoon using the NanoRacks Kaber Microsat deployer outside Japan's Kibo laboratory module. The 110-kilogram Red-Eye will test satellite communications, flight computers and thermal management technologies.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
Repository: The crew performed Urine and blood collections in support of the Repository study. Repository supports scientific discovery that contributes to our fundamental knowledge in the area of human physiological changes and adaptation to a microgravity environment and provides unique opportunities to study longitudinal changes in human physiology spanning many missions.
RED-EYE: The crew took photos of the REDEYE-2 satellite deployment. The RED-EYE program develops and demonstrates technologies which increase the utility of low-cost microsatellites using the KABER Micro Satellite Deployer attached to the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM).
Electrolysis Measurement (EM): In support of the ongoing EM experiment, the crew performed a series of sample exchanges. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.
Systems
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: The crew continues to prepare for the upcoming S6 battery upgrades. Today the crew reviewed procedures throughout the day and then participated in a conference with the ground. The crew also practiced donning the Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) to the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) to gain efficiency in preparing to suit up the day of the EVA. The first of two EVAs to replace the batteries on Channel 1B is scheduled for Friday, June 26.
Completed Task List Activities:
Columbus cargo relocation on Bays 1,2,3 and 4
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Thruster Ops for Red Eye Deploy
Longeron Shadowing Inh/Ena for thruster disable period
Video Config for Red Eye Deploy
Public Call Config for Demo-2 Wake
Audio Config for EMU Loop Scrub
NORS N2 Regulator Troubleshooting
Look Ahead Plan
Thursday, 6/18 (GMT 170)
Payloads:
EM Sample Exchange (6) (NASA)
Food Physiology (NASA)
Systems:
EVA Loop Scrub
Recycle Tank Drank/Fill
Regen WSTA Fills
EVA Suit IV Review
EVA DOUG Review
Friday, 6/19 (GMT 171)
Payloads:
EM Sample Exchange (3) (NASA)
REDEYE-3 Install
CIR ACME C2H4 Bottle Exchange (Joint)
CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)
KIBO Space Studio Laptop Config and Check (JAXA)
Systems:
Resupply Stowage Rack (RSR) Transfer
NOD1D2 Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Transfer
Saturday, 6/20 (GMT 172)
Payloads:
Off-Duty
Systems:
Crew Off Duty
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
HRF Generic Urine Collection Male
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Ops and Frozen Blood Collection
Extra-Vehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) Installation Practice
Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow
Light Ions Detector Return
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review
Virtual Reality Training (VRT) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER)
PK-4 Experiment Runs 1,2 and 3
[СТТС] Configuration for MRM1
SEPARATION. Health check of RS [СРВ-У] ЦМВД Distiller
Countermeasures System Treadmill 2 Safety Magnet Reseat
Comm reconfig for nominal ops
Audit of Available Stowage Space in FGB
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review
URAGAN. Observation and photography using photo equipment
PILOT-T. Experiment Ops with Photography
Spare Cryo Glove Stow
Nitrogen System Configuration for NORs Troubleshooting
Relocate cargo in EDR2
NORs Troubleshooting
Columbus cargo relocation on Bays 1,2,3 and 4
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record
PLASMA CRYSTAL. Photography of the experiment ops
Life on the Station Photo/Video
IDENTIFIKATSIYA. Copy ИМУ-Ц micro-accelerometer data to laptop
Broadband Comm System (ШСС) MDM data downlink
Environmental Health System (EHS) - Coliform Water Sample Analysis
Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange
Kaber Deploy Imagery Setup
Communication and Tracking Procedure Printout
Crew Dragon Tablet Sync & Stow
Crew Dragon Suit Inspection
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM
Kaber Deploy Photo
USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference
CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE
