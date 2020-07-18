NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 17 July, 2020

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy works during a six-hour spacewalk to install three lithium-ion batteries on the International Space Station's truss structure. The orbiting lab was above the North Pacific Ocean off the coast of Russia flying into an orbital sunrise at the time this photograph was taken. Credit: NASA. (July 16, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

