NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 17 April, 2020

Expedition 62 crew members Andrew Morgan of NASA, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, center, and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir are seen inside the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Friday, April 17, 2020. Meir and Skripochka returned after 205 days in space, and Morgan after 272 days in space. All three served as Expedition 60-61-62 crew members onboard the International Space Station. Photo Credit: (NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

