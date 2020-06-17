NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 June, 2020

Tuesday's science aboard the International Space Station encompassed life science, fluids and flames to help humans on Earth and in space.

The Expedition 63 crew also configured spacewalk tools and opened up an expandable module.

Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA collected and stowed his blood and urine samples today for later analysis. He also set up an experiment that observes how fluids flow in micrometer-sized tubes to improve medical diagnostic devices on Earth and in spaceships.

Cassidy also joined NASA Flight Engineer Bob Behnken organizing and inspecting a variety of gear ahead of two spacewalks planned for June 26 and July 1. The duo will be swapping old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-6 truss structure to upgrade the station's power systems.

Behnken opened up and entered BEAM, the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, to retrieve life support equipment during the afternoon. He also partnered up with fellow Flight Engineer Doug Hurley unpacking new science equipment from Japan's H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) resupply ship and installing it in Europe's Columbus laboratory module.

Veteran cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin continued to service the Combustion Integrated Rack replacing fuel bottles to maintain safe fuel and flame research in the device. Insights could improve fire safety as well as combustion processes for Earth and space industries. His Russian colleague Ivan Vagner worked on a pair of Earth observation studies monitoring the effects of catastrophes and the development of forests.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Capillary Driven Microfluidics: The crew configured the Light Microscopy Module (LMM) in preparation for Microfluidics science runs. The crew also took photos of overall view of ACE Module capillaries and each capillary (three) for closer view during removal. Capillary-Driven Microfluidics in Space (Capillary Driven Microfluidics) examines the drawing of fluids into a tiny narrow tube in microgravity. Results may improve current mathematical models and understanding of microfluidic systems and improve fluid control in various devices. Diagnostic devices require separation of blood cells and plasma, which have different densities, and the absence of sedimentation and buoyancy-driven convection in microgravity improves the efficiency of this separation.

Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (ACME): In support of the on-going s-Flame part 2 investigation, the crew replaced C2H4, He, and O2 gas bottles in preparation for upcoming test point runs. The ACME experiment series being performed in the CIR includes five independent studies of gaseous flames. The primary goals of ACME are to improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollutant production in routine fuel combustion activities on Earth. Its secondary goal is to improve spacecraft fire prevention through innovative research focused on materials flammability.

REDEYE: The crew performed the JEM Airlock depress in preparation of the KABER deployer and slide table transfer to the outside of the JEM airlock for the deployment of the REDEYE-2 satellite. The RED-EYE program develops and demonstrates technologies which increase the utility of low-cost microsatellites using the KABER Micro Satellite Deployer attached to the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM).

Systems

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Ingress: Today the crew ingressed BEAM to retrieve charcoal filters stowed within the module. In an effort to reduce the benzene level in the atmosphere, charcoal only filters will be installed in Node 1. The charcoal filters will be swapped out with the current Charcoal HEPA Integrated Particle Scrubber (CHIPS). This swap will address the concern that over time the charcoal portion of the CHIPS filter has absorbed benzene and other compounds could now potentially push the benzene off the filters contributing to the elevated benzene level.

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Rack Transfers: Today the crew transferred ExPRESS Rack-11B (ER11B) and the European Drawer Rack 2 (EDR2) from HTV9 to the ISS. Prior to the transfers, the crew moved the Light Ions Detector so the hardware was not in the translation path of the rack transfers in the Columbus module. The ER11B rack was relocated from HTV9A2 to COL1O2. Before the EDR2 rack could be relocated to its final location, the European Transport Carrier (ETC) rack was relocated from COL1D4 to HTV9A2. EDR2 was then relocated from HTVF2 to COL1D4.

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuration: In preparation for the S6 Battery EVA next week, the crew completed the initial configuration of tools required for the EVA. Spread across several days, today was the first of several EVA tool configurations the crew will perform prior to the EVA. The first EVA in the pair is scheduled for Friday, June 26 while the second planned EVA is scheduled on Wednesday, July 1.

Acoustic Monitor Noise Survey: The crew used an acoustic monitor to measure the acoustic environment in the habitable areas of the ISS by taking sound level readings. Measurements were taken in Columbus, Node 3 and Docking Compartment 1 (DC1). This is a regularly scheduled activity to maintain acceptable noise levels which contributes to overall crew health

SSC 21 Shell Swap

SSC 8 Shell Swap

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

CIR Ops Ground Support

JEMAL Depress Ground Support

Node 3 CDRA activation for 4 half cycles.

Lab CDRA to standby during N3 CDRA ops

S1 Lower Outboard EHDC Troubleshooting

RAIU 3 Troubleshooting

AL LTL Flow support

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Waste Water Bag (WWB) Changeout

Environmental Health System (EHS) Acoustic Monitor Setup

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL Deactivation & Closeout Ops

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open & Close

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

JEM Airlock Depressurization, Vent & Confirmation

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #1, 2 & 4 Bottle Replacement

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements

Light Ions Detector Move

URAGAN. Observation and photography using photo equipment

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Changeout of ПФ1-4 dust filter cartridges in SM

Physical Fitness Evaluation (on the treadmill)

Hourglass SD Card removal from PL Cntl Box S/N 002

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EXPRESS RACK-11 Transfer

Weekly c/o of RS video recording equipment

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

ISS HAM Service Module Pass

ARED Platform Partial Fold/Unfold for Beam Ingress

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) ETC (European Transport Carrier) Rack Transfer

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Ingress

Replacement of the CMOS batteries in RS3 laptop.

СКПФ1, СКПФ2 Dust Filter Replacement and MRM1 Gas-Liquid Heat Exchanger (ГЖТ) Cleaning

Fluids Integrated Rack (FIR) Rack Doors Open & Close

Capillary Driven Microfluidics Plate Configuration

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Hardware Retrieve

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Video Recording of Greetings

BEAM Cleanup and Egress

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Session

HRF Generic Urine Collection

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Node 3 Aft Stow & Unstow

Structures & Mechanisms (S&M) EDR2 (European Drawer Rack) 2 Rack Transfer

DUBRAVA. Video Spectral System (VSS) PL R&R

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill

