NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 15 May, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted May 17, 2020 5:13 PM
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley will launch to the International Space Station on the Demo-2 mission – the crew flight test of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Credit: SpaceX/Ashish Sharma. (April 30, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

