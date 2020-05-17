NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 15 May, 2020

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley will launch to the International Space Station on the Demo-2 mission – the crew flight test of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Credit: SpaceX/Ashish Sharma. (April 30, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

