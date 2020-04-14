NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 13 April, 2020 - Crew Members Leaving Later This Week

NASA astronauts and Expedition 62 Flight Engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir collect frozen research samples for loading into the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship. Dragon returned to Earth the following day, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean packed with over 4,000 pounds of science experiments and station hardware for analysis. Credit: NASA. (Apr. 5, 2020)

The six crewmembers aboard the International Space Station continued advanced space research today promoting health for humans on and off Earth.

The crew will split up at the end of the week when the Expedition 62 trio undocks and returns to Earth.

Scientists are looking at how human muscles adapt to microgravity for the Myotones space biology study. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy began the first of his four sessions for the human research experiment today. He marked muscle points on his skin then used a specialized device to measure his muscles' biochemical properties. The research could prepare astronauts for longer space missions and help people on Earth with muscle conditions.

His two crewmates, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, are getting used to life on the orbiting lab while maintaining Russian station hardware. The cosmonauts are deactivating communication systems in the new Soyuz MS-16 crew ship and getting up to speed on their complement of space research.

NASA Flight Engineers Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan contributed to different experiments today as they complete their final week in space. Meir collected her saliva samples for microbial analysis then documented her thoughts about the station's food menu. Morgan cleaned and closed out life science hardware that housed live mice that returned to Earth on the last SpaceX Dragon cargo mission.

The two astronauts are also getting ready to end their mission with Commander Oleg Skripochka and return to Earth on Friday. The trio is packing the Soyuz MS-15 crew ship with cargo and personal items. They will undock Thursday at 9:53 p.m. EDT and parachute to landing in Kazakhstan less than three-and-half hours later.

On-Orbit Status Report

Standard Measures (SM): The crew performed their saliva collection and insertion into MELFI. The aim of the SM investigation is to ensure consistent capture of an optimized, minimal set of measures from crewmembers until the end of the ISS Program in order to characterize the adaptive responses to and risks of living in space. Among other things, the ground teams perform analyses for metabolic and chemistry panels, immune function, microbiome, etc.

Vection: The crew setup the appropriate hardware, performed the Vection science session, stowed the hardware and transferred to the session data to the ground. The principal investigator confirmed the data is on the ground and looks good. Vection is made up of 3 tasks that test how orientation perception, motion processing, and depth perception are affected by long duration 0g and return to 1g. The objective of the study is to determine to what extent an astronaut's ability to visually interpret motion, orientation, and distance may be disrupted in a microgravity environment, and how it may adapt, and how it may be changed upon return to Earth. Multiple experimental time points inflight and upon return to Earth allows for the adaptation and recovery process to be investigated.

Veggie PONDS (Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System): The crew reviewed the On-Board Training (OBT), inspected/took imagery of the Veggie PONDS plant growth units, and watered them as needed. It has previously been noted that germination has been delayed or has not occurred at all in the various PONDS units in the on-going experiment session. Organisms grow differently in space, from single-celled bacteria to plants and humans. Future long-duration space missions will require crew members to grow their own food. Therefore, understanding how plants respond to microgravity and demonstrating the reliable vegetable production on orbit are important steps toward that goal. Veggie PONDS uses a newly developed passive nutrient delivery system and the Veggie plant growth facility aboard the ISS to cultivate lettuce and Mizuna greens which are to be harvested on-orbit, and consumed, with samples returned to Earth for analysis.

Systems

Food Consolidate: Crew performed a food consolidation to reorganize Node 1 to make room for the transfer of food items from the Permanent Multipurpose Module (PMM) to Node 1 for the newly arrived USOS crewmember. These crew provisions were delivered on various vehicles including NG-13 and SpX-20. Unused items and United States Crewed Vehicle (USCV) food provisions removed from the food pantry were stowed in the PMM.

Soyuz Descent Drill: In preparation for their departure from the ISS on Thursday evening, the 61S Crew completed a nominal descent and landing drill today. During this training, the crew was inside their Soyuz spacecraft reviewing and practicing undock and landing procedures.

ISS Crew Handover: 61S crew continued handover to 62S crew including on-orbit practices and lessons learned related to ISS systems and payloads. They also reviewed topics that are not limited to a particular module or scheduled activity as well as those that are usually scheduled as separate activities. This will allow the crew to be on the same page regarding various onboard techniques.

Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Routine Maintenance: Today, the crew replaced the receptacle and filter in the WHC. Upon replacing the components, the crew performed a successful functionality test of the unit. Routine maintenance allows for continuous hardware operation and minimizes the possibility of a functional failure. Periodic checks during this maintenance verifies the equipment is operating within specification.

Completed Task List Activities:

Nominal Ops AC Dry Vacuum Cleaner debris bag/filter R&R

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

СУДН undock test ground support

INT MDM Swap

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 4/14 (GMT 105)

Payloads:

CBEF cleanup

Food Acceptability

Food Physiology

GLACIER desiccant swap

Myotones

Probiotics

Standard Measures

Veggie monitoring BPW review

Systems:

Portable Emergency Provisions (PEPS) Inspection

ARED Quarterly Inspection

HMS Personal Medication Stow

Crew Handover

Wednesday, 4/15 (GMT 106)

Payloads:

Food Acceptability

Food Physiology

Functional Immune

Repository

Standard Measures

Systems:

Microbial Air Sampler (MAS) Kit Sample Collection

Surface Sample Kit (SSK) Collection/Incubation

Crew Departure Prep

JEM Ethernet Hub Unit Power Cable Reconfiguration

Thursday, 4/16 (GMT 107)

Payloads:

AWP

Food Physiology

Functional Immune

ISS Experience

Repository

Standard Measures

Systems:

61S Departure Ops

Relocating Emergency Hardware from SM Aft

JEM ORU Transfer I/F Removal

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

Control of the closed state of a window №6,8,9,12,13,14 cover

OMIKi-SPK. Experiment setup

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

OMIKi-SPK. Capillary Blood Collection

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

BIOPLENKA. Retrieval of Bioplenka kit from the thermostat, squeezing. Insertion of kit for incubation in ТБУ-В at +37 deg С.

Auxiliary Laptop Computer System Anti-Virus Software Update

ISS Crew departure preparation

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Vection Hardware Deployment

Vection Crew Member Training

OMIKi-SPK. Closeout Ops

IDENTIFIKATSIYA. Copy ИМУ-Ц Micro-Accelerometer Data to HDD for return

ISS Crew Orientation

Soyuz 744 АСУ Activation

СТТС configuration for MRM1

Magnetic 3D-bioprinter. Session 1 Closeout.

Soyuz 744 СУДН No.2 test prior to undocking.

Vection Experiment Session

VECTION Hardware Teardown

COLUMBUS Bay 1, 2, 3 clean-up

MATRYOSHKA-R. Removal of Passive Detector Assemblies (PDA) and prepack for return on Soyuz 744

VEGGIE Display On-Board Training

Soyuz 744 Stowage Ops for Return

Magnetic 3D-bioprinter. Preparing Cuvettes No.2 kit for the activity

LOR. Experiment Session

ISS Crew Adaptation

Magnetic 3D-bioprinter. Configuring magnetic bioprinter for operation

Magnetic 3D-bioprinter. Session 2 ops. Shaking cuvettes No.2-1, No.2-6 S/N 09 and setup in magnetic bioprinter

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) Nitrogen Transfer (N2 XFER) Terminate

Waste and Hygine Compartment Urine Hose Inspection

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) & Insert Filter (IF) Remove and Replace with Pre-Treated Urine Inspect

Vection Flash Drive Stow

LBNP Training (PRELIMINARY)

LBNP - Exercise (PRELIMINARY) assistance

Magnetic 3D-bioprinter. Video recording of constructs in magnetic bioprinter with installed cuvettes Nos.2-1 - Nos.2-6 S/N 09

Replace urine receptacle (МП) and filter-insert (Ф-В) in [АСУ]. [АСУ] Activation after replacement

Probiotics Item Gathering

Soyuz 744 Descent OBT

BIOPLENKA. Retrieval of Bioplenka kit from the thermostat, squeezing. Insertion of kit for incubation in ТБУ-В at +37 deg С.

Removal of TV cameras 1,2 and Light Units ССД-302 in Soyuz 745 (MS-16) [CA]

Arrival Private Medical Conference (PMC)

Food Consolidation

Air sampling for CO in SM

Air sample collection using Draeger tube air sampler (ИПД) in SM for ammonia

Air sample collection SM and FGB using АК-1М sampler

Air sample collection using АК-1М absorber in SM for Freon

Soyuz 745 Transfers and IMS Ops

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

Recharging Soyuz 744 Samsung tablet, initiate recharge

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Waste Water Bag (WWB) Changeout

PAO Preparation

Veggie Ponds Plant Photography

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Descent Private Medical Conference (PMC) - [Aborted]

Handover of Increment 62 Crew

Food Acceptability Survey

POIC Overview OBT

Private Special Conference (PSC)

BIOPLENKA. Retrieval of Bioplenka kit thermostat, squeezing. Insertion of kit for incubation in ТБУ-В at +37 deg С.

Preparing for SW Antivirus Scan on Auxiliary Computer System Laptops

